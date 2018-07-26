Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Egypt president ratifies law protecting military officers

July 26, 2018 2:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has ratified a bill that could immunize selected senior military officers from future prosecution related to violence following the 2013 overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

The law, published in the official gazette Thursday, grants senior military officers rewards including immunity from investigation for alleged offenses committed since the suspension of Egypt’s former constitution on July 3, 2013 until parliament assumed its duties. Parliament, elected in 2015, first convened on Jan. 10, 2016.

Any legal action against the selected officers requires permission from the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces under the law.

The officers are also privileged with “special immunities” such as those granted to diplomats when traveling abroad.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington