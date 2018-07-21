Listen Live Sports

Egypt rejects Jewish-nation law passed by Israeli parliament

July 21, 2018 7:22 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s government says it rejects a controversial legislation passed by Israel’s parliament defining Israel as a nation-state of the Jewish people.

Saturday’s statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry says the law adopted Thursday by the Knesset “consolidates the notion of occupation and racial segregation and undermines the chances of achieving peace.”

The ministry says the law could also affect the “right of return” for Palestinian refugees displaced since 1948. It urges the international community to uphold the Palestinians’ historical and legal rights and to push for resuming negotiations and advancing peace efforts in support of a two-state solution.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in 1979.

