Estonia alleges 2nd air violation by Russian plane this week

July 12, 2018 11:26 am
 
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member Estonia says a Russian military aircraft violated its airspace near the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo, the second such alleged incident this week and the third in a month.

The Estonian military said the IL-76 plane spent less than one minute in the country’s air space Thursday afternoon.

Estonia says the plane’s transponder was switched on, but the crew didn’t present a flight plan and had no radio contact with Estonia’s air navigation service.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador and handed him a note. Estonia has reported four alleged air space violations by Russian planes this year.

The military said an almost identical violation took place at the same location on Tuesday. Estonian media said the IL-96 passenger plane in that incident allegedly belonged to Russia’s presidential administration.

