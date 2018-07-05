Ethiopia fires prison officials, confronts torture claims

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has fired five prison officials as it confronts allegations of torture and other abuses of inmates as part of a wave of reforms.

Among those fired is the federal prison chief who until recently defended the treatment of inmates as “fair.”

The firings came ahead of a new Human Rights Watch report released Thursday that documents widespread arbitrary detention, torture, rape and humiliation over several years in Ethiopia’s eastern Somali region. It urges new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to investigate the “horrific” situation.

The rights group says Abiy has admitted that security forces have tortured people but has yet to “tackle Ethiopia’s culture of impunity and ensure accountability.”

State television in recent days has broadcast interviews with inmates who alleged rights violations against them.

