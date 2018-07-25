EU court says extraditions to Poland affected by legal fight

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice said Wednesday that EU member states may consider possible shortcomings with the rule of law in Poland to be grounds for denying extradition requests from Warsaw.

The European Union’s top court said that the legal fight between the European Commission and Warsaw over recent controversial judicial reforms in Poland can be “particularly relevant” when assessing whether a suspect should be extradited.

The ruling comes after a Polish national who was arrested in Ireland last year for drug trafficking refused to surrender to Polish authorities, arguing he would not get a fair trial there. Ireland asked the EU court for guidance.

In Poland, the justice minister said the ruling did not mean that extraditions to Poland should be automatically stopped, but only that other courts would be free to decide on it.

“The Irish court has suffered a defeat,” Zbigniew Ziobro said, insisting that there was no problem with rule of law in Poland.

Poland has been facing increasing questions from its EU partners over an overhaul of its judicial system that is seen as a violation of Western democratic standards.

