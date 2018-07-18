Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

European Commission gives OK to Kosovo’s visa liberalization

July 18, 2018 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A top European Commission official says that Kosovo has met all standards to enjoy visa liberalization.

Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Wednesday called on the European Council and Parliament to approve the free movement of Kosovo citizens without visas in Europe’s Schengen travel zone.

After the Council gives the OK, the European Parliament is to vote on the issue.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Serbia and Kosovo have been in EU-mediated negotiations since 2011. The EU considers the talks as key for the country, which has achieved significant improvements in governance and conditions for minorities in recent years.

Some 4,500 NATO-led peacekeepers are still stationed in Kosovo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington