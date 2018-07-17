Listen Live Sports

Ex-intelligence officer pleads not guilty in espionage case

July 17, 2018 1:52 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former U.S. intelligence officer has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to sell secrets to China.

Ron Rockwell Hansen entered his plea in a federal court in his home state of Utah on Friday.

Judge Paul Warner has ordered him held without bail pending trial.

The case was moved from Washington, where 58-year-old Hansen was arrested in June after allegedly meeting with an FBI informant and discussing selling U.S. military plans to Chinese intelligence. Authorities say he was on his way to board a flight to China.

He has been charged with 15 counts of espionage, smuggling and financial charges.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for August 30.

Hansen’s attorney Robert Hunt declined to comment.

