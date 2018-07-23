Listen Live Sports

Ex-LA school board chief pleads guilty in corruption case

July 23, 2018 4:07 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles school board has pleaded guilty to reimbursing campaign contributions to friends and family members and resigned from his most recent position as a board member.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Ref Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit an assumed name contribution and four similar misdemeanor counts.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation and two months of community service.

Rodriguez had resigned from his position as president of the school board last year after he was charged with more than a dozen counts involving campaign fundraising violations.

He remained a board member but resigned from that position on Monday.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez and a cousin reimbursed nearly $25,000 in campaign contributions made by his family and friends.

