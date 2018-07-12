Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-official sentenced in $1M mental health clinic fraud

July 12, 2018 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of a politically connected Philadelphia family who was convicted of defrauding a nonprofit mental health clinic out of $1 million has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Philly.com reports 63-year-old Renee Tartaglione was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. She was convicted last year of conspiracy, theft, fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say Tartaglione stole $1 million from the Juniata Community Mental Health Clinic between 2007 and 2012, when she was its landlord and president of its board of directors. Prosecutors say she charged the clinic exorbitant rent.

Tartaglione is the daughter of ex-City Commissioner Marge Tartaglione and sister of state Sen. Christine Tartaglione. Her lawyer had said other people in the case conspired to blame their wrongdoing on her.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

A former state representative was sentenced to seven months.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington