The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Pakistani PM's son-in-law jailed to serve one-year term

July 9, 2018 12:40 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have sent the son-in-law of the former prime minister to jail after a court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Mohammad Safdar was convicted Friday and authorities arrested him Sunday from the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

On Monday, he was taken to a jail, where he will serve his one-year-sentence if he does not seek bail.

The development came days after an anti-graft tribunal convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Safdar over purchases of luxury apartments in London.

Sharif and Nawaz were sentenced by an anti-graft tribunal in absentia as they were present in London, where Sharif’s wife is critically ill.

Sharif is expected to return home Friday and he can be arrested if he does not get bail.

