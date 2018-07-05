Listen Live Sports

Ex-police chief gets prison for receiving nude teen photos

July 5, 2018 9:19 am
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A former northeast Ohio village police chief has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he met on the job.

Thirty-seven-year-old Andrew Soloman previously pleaded guilty to a charge related to the photos. Court records show a child pornography charge against him was dismissed in conjunction with his sentencing last week.

A message seeking comment on the sentence was sent to his attorney.

Soloman was chief in Craig Beach, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Youngstown in Mahoning County.

An arrest affidavit said the teen sent sexually explicit photos of herself to Soloman’s work account during an exchange of hundreds of emails last fall. Authorities say Soloman first encountered the teen in October while investigating a complaint about an unruly child.

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington