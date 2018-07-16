Ex-rebel leader in Colombia refuses Senate seat in protest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former rebel leader recently elected to Colombia’s Senate says he’s refusing to take office out of protest.

Ivan Marquez said Monday that the government has yet to meet terms of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Marquez is one of 10 former FARC members recently elected to a seat in the country’s Congress. The rebels were promised that number of seats as part of the accord.

In a letter, Marquez accused the U.S. and Colombia of staging a setup that recently led to the jailing of another former FARC leader who is now awaiting extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges.

