Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-rebel leader in Colombia refuses Senate seat in protest

July 16, 2018 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former rebel leader recently elected to Colombia’s Senate says he’s refusing to take office out of protest.

Ivan Marquez said Monday that the government has yet to meet terms of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Marquez is one of 10 former FARC members recently elected to a seat in the country’s Congress. The rebels were promised that number of seats as part of the accord.

In a letter, Marquez accused the U.S. and Colombia of staging a setup that recently led to the jailing of another former FARC leader who is now awaiting extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington