Ex-sailor seeks to sue feds over classified submarine photos

July 10, 2018 10:44 am
 
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy sailor who spent a year in prison for taking photos in classified areas of a nuclear submarine based in Connecticut wants to sue the Justice Department and several former government officials, including President Barack Obama.

The Day of New London reports that 31-year-old Kristian Saucier, who was pardoned in May by President Donald Trump, filed an action Monday in federal court in New York seeking a jury trial or $20 million in damages.

Saucier, of Arlington, Vermont, says his constitutional rights to equal protection under the laws were violated. He says he was treated more harshly than others in higher positions who’ve mishandled classified information, including Hillary Clinton and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

A Justice Department spokesman says the agency did not have anyone available to comment.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

