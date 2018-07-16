Listen Live Sports

Ex-Virginia House speaker joins lobbying firm as adviser

July 16, 2018 8:16 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lobbying, advocacy and public affairs organization says the former Virginia Speaker of the House has joined in a non-lobbying capacity.

McGuireWoods Consulting tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that as a senior adviser, 75-year-old William J. Howell will work to help clients achieve business goals in statehouses nationwide.

McGuireWoods Chairman Mark Bowles says having the former Republican state House Speaker of Stafford will provide clients access to invaluable knowledge, experience and relationships.

Howell decided not to run for re-election in 2017 and retired after 30 years in the House of Delegates, serving the last 15 as speaker. He was the second-longest serving House speaker in Virginia history. Howell’s choice allowed for Republican Del. Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights to succeed him.

Howell practiced trust and estate law while serving in the legislature.

