Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Family of teen shot by police say officer account incorrect

July 27, 2018 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The family of a Tulsa-area teenager who was fatally shot by police says the teen was driving away from police when he was shot, contradicting law enforcement reports on the incident.

The Tulsa World reports that state investigators are looking into the shooting death this week of 16-year-old Logan Simpson.

Investigators say Bixby police were called Sunday for a reported assault with a weapon at a home. Police say they later learned someone had stolen a vehicle, which sparked a pursuit.

Police allege the vehicle’s driver, later identified as the teen, drove toward an officer’s squad car and led to the shooting.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

But the family said Thursday that Logan was fleeing the officer and was driving his own vehicle.

An autopsy report hasn’t been completed. The family says it plans to file a lawsuit against the city.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington