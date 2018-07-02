Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Family sues over fatal police shooting in Mississippi

July 2, 2018 11:59 am
 
PETAL, Miss. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Mississippi city, saying he was shot to death by a police officer.

The name of the Petal officer in the June 2017 shooting hasn’t been released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looked into the shooting and no criminal charges were filed against the officer.

The Hattiesburg American reports the lawsuit, filed June 1, claims excessive force, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and battery and assault in the death of 34-year-old Marc Brandon Davis of LaPlace, Louisiana.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx says he’s confident the officer “did nothing wrong.”

The shooting happened after Davis was involved in a vehicle wreck. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said then that an altercation took place between the white officer and a black man from one of the vehicles and the officer shot him.

Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com

