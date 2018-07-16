Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of threatening Trump

July 16, 2018 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCADOO, Pa. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania man who has been sought since last month on allegations that he threatened several government officials, including President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo is accused of having posted threats on Facebook in early June naming the president and anyone trying to detain him on the basis of a bench warrant.

A poster released earlier by federal marshals said Christy is wanted for failure to appear on Schuylkill County assault charges and for a Northampton County probation violation.

Christy was convicted in 2012 of harassing the Alaska lawyers of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Federal court documents don’t list an attorney and a call to the public defender representing him in the state case rang unanswered Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington