The Associated Press
 
Federal judge tosses out climate change lawsuit

July 19, 2018 5:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out New York City’s effort to hold oil companies responsible for global warming, saying it’s not the judiciary’s responsibility.

U.S. District Judge John Keenan ruled Thursday. Keenan wrote that global warming is a problem best left to the other two branches of government.

The city earlier this year sued five of the world’s biggest oil companies, blaming them for global warming. It sought unspecified damages from BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

The city says it will appeal.

A lawyer for Chevron says the judge was right to decide it was illogical and an intrusion on the other branches of government to resolve an issue like climate change through litigation.

Keenan says the lawsuit implicates countless foreign governments and their laws and policies.

