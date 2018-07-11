Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Feds change rule so drugmakers must justify need for opioids

July 11, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has approved a rule change requiring drugmakers to identify a legitimate need for opioids to justify their production in an attempt to rein in their diversion for illicit purposes.

The DEA announced Wednesday that the final rule sent for publication in the Federal Register will consider the extent to which a legally prescribed drug is diverted for abuse when the agency sets its annual opioid production limits.

The rule requires DEA to share notices of proposed aggregate production quotas and final aggregate production quota orders with state attorneys general.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the new rule “will allow the DEA to be more responsive to the facts on the ground.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sought to limit how many opioid pills can be manufactured each year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington