The Associated Press
 
Florida governor won't be at Trump rally in Tampa

July 24, 2018
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott won’t be joining President Donald Trump at next week’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rally.

Trump’s re-election campaign is holding the rally July 31 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The Republican governor will be holding a fundraiser in nearby Clearwater at the same time. But Scott is expected to join Trump at an official White House event earlier in the day at Tampa Bay Technical High School.

During his rally Trump is expected to drum up support for candidates in next month’s GOP primaries, including U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for governor.

Scott was a big Trump supporter in 2016, but has publicly split with the president on several issues in recent months as he mounts a campaign against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

