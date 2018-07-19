Listen Live Sports

Florida OKs $19M for election security after hack attempts

July 19, 2018 2:38 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers approved the use of a $19 million federal grant to improve security ahead of the 2018 elections.

Thursday’s vote came a week after a federal indictment was released outlining Russian hacking during the 2016 election, including attempts targeting Florida county election offices.

Last Friday’s indictment said county offices in Georgia and Iowa also were allegedly visited “to identify vulnerabilities.”

Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon asked Secretary of State Ken Detzner for more details about the attempted 2016 hacks, but Detzner gave no new information, simply saying that Florida was “a success story” because there were no breaches.

After the meeting Detzner wouldn’t say which counties were targeted. Officials in Georgia and Iowa have also failed to provide details of which counties targeted in their states.

