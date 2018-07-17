Listen Live Sports

Florida school, Las Vegas shooting survivors host town hall

July 17, 2018 4:11 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Survivors of a high school shooting in Florida joined with teenagers affected by the Las Vegas Strip massacre during a town hall in Nevada addressing school safety and gun laws.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg says the two groups who met Monday at a Las Vegas high school campus found common ground in their suffering and don’t want to live through a shooting again.

Students from the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people died in February have been on a nationwide tour.

The Las Vegas Sun reports their only Nevada stop included meeting members of the Las Vegas-area group March For Our Lives and painting a mural commemorating the 58 people who died in the Las Vegas shooting last Oct. 1.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

