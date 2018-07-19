Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former airport baggage handler gets prison for gun smuggling

July 19, 2018 11:40 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A former baggage handler at Atlanta’s airport has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to helping smuggle guns onto passenger planes bound for New York City.

A federal judge sentenced Eugene Harvey on Thursday. Harvey pleaded guilty in December after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Harvey worked as a baggage handler for Delta Air Lines when he was arrested in December 2014.

In a court filing at the time, authorities said Harvey used his employee badge to bypass airport security while carrying guns. He then passed the guns off to another man who had gone through security as a passenger. Authorities say the second man flew with the guns in his bag to New York, where they were sold to an undercover officer.

