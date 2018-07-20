Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former assembly speaker: ‘I pray I will not die in prison’

July 20, 2018 8:26 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on Friday begged for mercy at his sentencing next week on corruption charges, telling a judge that he is filled with shame and prays he will not die in prison.

The 74-year-old Democrat submitted a letter in Manhattan federal court, saying he and his wife “are both crumbling” after he was convicted in May at a retrial on corruption charges. He said he hardly sleeps and thinks of nothing except his criminal case.

“I pray I will not die in prison,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. He called himself “broken-hearted” that he damaged the trust people have in government.

Prosecutors, in their own submission Friday, sought a sentence of well over 10 years in prison, saying they had proven that Silver “repeatedly corrupted the great power of his office for personal profit and caused incalculable damage to the public trust.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Silver’s lawyers urged Caproni to impose less than a decade in prison with significant community service to follow. They said Silver does not admit that his conduct was criminal, though he is remorseful.

Silver faces sentencing July 27 after a jury concluded he was guilty of earning nearly $4 million illegally by collecting fees from a cancer researcher and real estate developers. Prosecutors said Silver earned another $1 million by investing the money.

Silver was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a 2015 conviction at trial. That conviction was overturned by a federal appeals court following a Supreme Court decision that redefined what constituted corruption.

First elected in 1976, Silver served as speaker for 21 years, resigning after his 2015 arrest.

“The work that has been the focus of most of my life has become dirty and shameful,” Silver said in his letter. “Everything I ever accomplished has become a joke and a spectacle. … I beg for your mercy so that I can somehow go out into the world again to atone to everyone I have hurt.”

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington