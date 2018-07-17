Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former Maryland state senator sentenced in bribery case

July 17, 2018 4:14 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Maryland state senator to three and a half years in prison in a bribery case.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett ordered the sentence Tuesday for Nathaniel Oaks. The sentence for the 71-year-old Baltimore Democrat will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Bennett ordered Oaks to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 80 hours of community service on one count of wire fraud and one count of honest services wire fraud.

Oaks signed a plea agreement earlier this year that said he took money from an FBI informant posing as an investor and agreed to help defraud a federal housing agency.

The case arose from an investigation dating to 2015, when Oaks was a member of the Maryland House. He was appointed to the Senate in 2017.

