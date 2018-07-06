Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Former NY Senate leader testifies in his own defense

July 6, 2018 2:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York state Senate leader being retried on corruption charges has taken the witness stand in his own defense to describe his relationship with his son.

Dean Skelos (SKEH’-lohs) testified Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the once-powerful Republican politician badgered companies that needed his political sway to funnel more than $300,000 to his son through consulting work and a no-show job.

His lawyers say Skelos was only looking out for his son when he used his connections to seek work for him.

Skelos says his son, Adam, had a difficult childhood because of learning disabilities and later a drinking problem and anger issues. Through it all, they developed a tight bond.

Skelos says he encouraged his son to have confidence and do the right thing.

