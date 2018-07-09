Listen Live Sports

Former VA pathologist denies being impaired on duty

July 9, 2018 3:59 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former pathologist has denied he was impaired on duty amid an Arkansas Veterans Affairs hospital’s investigation into more than 30,000 of his cases dating back to 2005.

Robert Morris Levy of Fayetteville says the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks fired him as Chief of Pathology because of a DUI which was ultimately dismissed.

The hospital has said Levy was twice found to be impaired on duty and consequently terminated him in April.

At a town hall Monday morning, the VA told a crowd of veterans that 3,000 cases have now been reviewed, but did not provide an update on the number of missed diagnoses.

Previously, the hospital said that out of 911 cases, they had found 7 missed diagnoses and one possible death.

