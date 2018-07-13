Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France plans new counterterrorism units, as threat persists

July 13, 2018 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France is beefing up its counterterrorism powers and creating new bodies to track radicalized inmates and better identify extremists at risk of turning to violence.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced 32 new measures Friday, the latest government effort to head off extremist violence after three years that have seen multiple deadly attacks.

The plan includes creating a new terrorism prosecutor’s office and concentrating leadership of counterterrorism activities with the DGSI domestic intelligence agency.

It also calls for a new unit to monitor terrorist convicts and radicalized inmates, and one to identify what pushes radicals to commit violent acts.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“The threat has evolved. We need to adapt ourselves,” Philippe said.

More than 200 people have been killed in extremist attacks in France in recent years, and security is especially high for Bastille Day celebrations this weekend.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington