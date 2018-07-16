Listen Live Sports

France shuts Russia business office amid ‘degraded’ affairs

July 16, 2018 12:55 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — France has announced the closure of its office in Russia that promotes exports and investments in France.

A statement by the French Embassy on Monday said the decision to close the Business France office in Moscow was made because “operating conditions have degraded considerably” in recent months.

The embassy cited the director’s expulsion from Russia and the seizure of the office’s bank account.

Business France’s director was one of four French diplomats expelled in March. The forced departures were part of Russia’s response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Western countries over the nerve-agent poisonings of a Russian former double agent and his daughter in England.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that trade growth grew 19 percent between Russia and France in the first half of 2018.

