The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Franklin Graham sells Trump-referencing ‘PRAY FOR 45’ shirts

July 9, 2018 6:39 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For $15.99, followers of Billy Graham’s son Franklin can get a T-shirt urging people to pray for the 45th president.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says on Facebook he was inspired to sell the “PRAY FOR 45” shirts after seeing news coverage of shirts with the slogan “IMPEACH 45.” Echoing Trump’s signature campaign motto, Graham writes: “Prayer can make America great!”

The shirts are for sale on the website of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The younger Graham, who leads his late father’s namesake association, has been an outspoken Trump ally and wrote in a recent memoir that he thanks God that Trump was elected.

Still, the call for presidential prayer comes several weeks after Graham criticized the Trump administration’s onetime policy separating children from parents at the border.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

