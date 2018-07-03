Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gender change on birth certificates now easier in New Jersey

July 3, 2018 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s now easier for New Jersey transgender residents to change their genders on their birth certificates.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law Tuesday.

Previous law allowed birth certificate changes only if a doctor certified that a person’s gender was surgically changed.

The new law allows the registrar to amend certificates based on how people identify themselves, as male, female or undesignated.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie had twice vetoed the legislation, saying he wanted tighter safeguards for birth certificate alterations.

The Democratic Murphy also signed legislation permitting gender identity to be listed on death certificates.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington