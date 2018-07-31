Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia city: Immigration board members serving illegally

July 31, 2018 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city wants the state attorney general to review whether most of the state’s immigration board members are serving illegally.

Decatur City Attorney Brian Downs wrote that his public records requests suggest the terms have expired for five of the Georgia Immigration Enforcement Review Board’s seven members.

Before he lost this year’s GOP governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who appoints two of the board’s members, accused Decatur of violating Georgia’s law against “sanctuary” cities.

The board preliminarily ruled against Decatur just before the Republican primary, threatening its state funding, after the city put into writing its longstanding policy prohibiting police from holding immigrants without a valid warrant from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Decatur says it conforms with the law and is not a sanctuary city.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington