Georgia mayor: Coin-flip arrest by officers ‘inexcusable’

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mayor says it was “inexcusable and unprofessional” for two of her city’s police officers to use a simulated coin toss to decide whether to arrest a woman after a traffic stop.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Roswell Mayor Lori Henry addressed the officers’ behavior on her Facebook page Sunday, writing that she was “shocked and offended by their actions.”

Roswell officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson were placed on administrative leave after the April traffic stop. WXIA-TV obtained body camera footage that showed them using a cellphone app that mimics a coin toss to decide whether to arrest a speeding motorist after Brown says she didn’t record the driver’s speed with her radar gun.

Charges against the driver, Sarah Webb, were later dropped.

This story has corrected the name of the second officer.

