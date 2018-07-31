Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia official drops links to gov campaign from state app

July 31, 2018 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s campaign says that he will remove links to social media accounts promoting his campaign for governor from an official state app.

Kemp, the GOP nominee, had faced criticism from some Democrats who raised questions about whether it constituted an improper use of state resources.

Kemp spokesman Ryan Mahoney said Tuesday that links to Kemp’s campaign’s social media accounts would be removed from the official “GA SOS” app. But Mahoney said the practice was legal and “common for elected officials who value accessibility.”

Democratic State Rep. Scott Holcomb of Atlanta said on Twitter that it was “illegal and unethical” to use state resources for campaigning.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington