Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German court releases man convicted in far-right trial

July 18, 2018 4:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered the release of a man convicted last week as an accessory to the murder of nine victims of a neo-Nazi group that targeted immigrants.

Ralf Wohlleben was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at the end of a trial that lasted more than five years. Prosecutors alleged he was instrumental in supplying the National Socialist Underground group with a handgun and silencer and knew they planned to use it for the killings

The Munich state court said Wednesday that it has lifted an arrest warrant against Wohlleben, whose sentence has yet to be confirmed but he has already been in custody for six years and eight months so is unlikely to serve much longer. It said prosecutors approved the move.

Wohlleben was one of five people convicted in the trial.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington