German far-right party distances itself from support group

July 22, 2018 12:04 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is distancing itself from a group that supported its election campaigns with free advertising.

Party co-leader Joerg Meuthen told German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday that the Association for the Protection of Rule of Law and Civil Liberties was advised to stop using the party’s logo.

The group paid for posters and leaflets promoting the Alternative for Germany ahead of elections. Meuthen says the party wants to avoid allegations that it received illegal funding.

It is not known who funds the group. Meuthen denied having worked with it, though other prominent members of the party have written for its publications.

