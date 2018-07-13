Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German poll finds most doubt US as reliable security partner

July 13, 2018 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — An opinion poll for Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF finds most Germans don’t think the United States is a reliable partner in safeguarding Europe’s security.

Of the 1,340 respondents in the survey published Friday, 9 percent said they think the United States under President Donald Trump is a reliable partner and 89 percent doubted the reliability of the U.S. The remainder of those surveyed said they didn’t know.

The findings were similar across the political spectrum.

The phone survey was conducted between July 9 and July 12 by the polling group Forschungsgruppe Wahlen. It had a margin of error of up to 3 percent.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington