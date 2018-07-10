Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany agrees to $88 million more for Holocaust survivors

July 10, 2018 3:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says Germany has agreed to pay another 75 million euros ($88 million) to fund social welfare services for Holocaust survivors.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said Tuesday that brings total funding next year to 480 million euros to help survivors as they grow older and more frail.

Claims Conference negotiator Greg Schneider says “these elderly heroes deserve the recognition that increased payments and much-needed services will provide.”

Germany also agreed to increase pensions paid to 55,000 Holocaust survivors in Central and Eastern Europe, and expand eligibility for child survivors.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Claims Conference carries out continuous negotiations to make more people eligible for compensation. Since 1952, Germany has paid more than $70 billion.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington