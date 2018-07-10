Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Germany bans Turkish-nationalist biker gang

July 10, 2018 3:21 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has banned a Turkish-nationalist biker gang on allegations it is involved in organized crime and represents a threat to the general public.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that searches were carried out in four states in conjunction with the ban on the Osmanen Germania BC club.

In addition to allegations the gang is involved in organized crime, German authorities have said the group is believed to have ties to the party of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and has been involved in intimidation in Germany of his critics.

The Interior Ministry says the group, founded in 2015, has 16 chapters around the country.

There are no immediate reports of arrests.

