Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

GOP campaign aide trashed black people on social media

July 31, 2018 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A campaign consultant helping a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Virginia has attacked the NAACP and cities with large African-American populations.

News outlets report that Rick Shaftan, who is working for Corey Stewart’s Senate campaign, has posted disparaging comments about African Americans on social media in past years. He also said that the NAACP is “more violent” than the KKK.

Shaftan used an expletive in January when discussing Baltimore replacing a confederate statue. He was also critical of New Orleans and Ferguson, Missouri.

Shaftan declined comment. Stewart declined to say whether he would keep working with Shaftan.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Shaftan also helped Stewart in last year’s GOP primary. Shaftan led a group that created a fake Facebook headline on a news story to spread false information about one of Stewart’s rivals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington