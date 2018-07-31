Listen Live Sports

GOP candidate for Georgia governor changes tone on Delta tax

July 31, 2018 5:33 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — While running in the Republican primary for Georgia governor, Brian Kemp was “unequivocally opposed” to a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel that would have saved millions per year for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Now as the GOP nominee for Georgia governor, Kemp said he supports “economic incentives that generate a sizable return on investment,” referring to the tax break.

That change in tone has critics accusing Kemp of being disingenuous. But some experts see the move as a way to appeal to Georgia’s business community in an attempt to unite the Republican Party after a divisive primary.

Kemp spokesman Ryan Mahoney said that Kemp’s position had been consistent, and that he wants to review all tax breaks to ensure they are providing a strong return on investment.

