Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Government revises GDP growth down slightly for 2017

July 27, 2018 8:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a slightly slower pace last year than previously believed, but Americans’ saving rate was a lot higher, thanks to a flood of previously unreported income.

Those are some of the findings in the government’s latest comprehensive revision of its report on the gross domestic product — the country’s total output of goods and services.

The government each year revises the GDP figures back for three years. But every five years, it conducts a “comprehensive update,” which examines GDP figures back to 1929.

The biggest change in the new report is that proprietors’ income, the earnings reported to the Internal Revenue Service by proprietors and partnerships, was under-reported.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The overall GDP growth rate last year stands at 2.2 percent, down from 2.3 percent previously reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington