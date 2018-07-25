Listen Live Sports

Governor’s political fundraising outpaces predecessors

July 25, 2018 3:14 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s political fundraising has outpaced his two immediate predecessors.

An analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Northam raised $4.5 million between December 2017 and June of this year through various committees.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised $4.2 million and Gov. Bob McDonnell raised $3.7 million in their early tenures.

Some of Northam’s biggest most recent donors include the pharmaceutical drug lobby, Walmart and real estate developers.

The Democratic governor’s fundraising will be a key source of cash for his party as it tries to flip control of the General Assembly in 2019.

