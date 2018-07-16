Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Grave of Constitution signer Gilman gets a facelift

July 16, 2018 8:20 am
 
EXETER, N.H. (AP) — The grave of a New Hampshire man who signed the Constitution has been restored with the help of his descendants.

WMUR-TV reports the refurbished headstone honoring Nicholas Gilman was unveiled Sunday in Exeter. Descendants traveled from as far away as Alaska for the ceremony.

Gilman signed and helped ratify the Constitution, served in the U.S. House of Representatives during the first four Congresses and served in the U.S. Senate until his death in 1814.

Family members started an effort to replace Gilman’s old, worn headstone two years ago.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

