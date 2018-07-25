Listen Live Sports

Gun activist opposing NRA-backed Georgia congresswoman

July 25, 2018 12:26 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Democratic gun control activist whose son was shot to death is trying to unseat a Georgia Republican congresswoman backed by the National Rifle Association.

Lucy McBath will challenge Rep. Karen Handel this fall after winning a runoff election in the 6th District of metro Atlanta. McBath defeated fellow Democrat Kevin Abel on Tuesday.

McBath’s son Jordan Davis was killed outside a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2012 when a man who was upset about loud music playing in a car opened fire. The shooter is now serving a life sentence for Davis’ killing.

While McBath supports gun control, the NRA has supported Handel, citing her pro-Second Amendment stance.

Democrats hope to upset Handel in the Republican-leaning district after her close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff last year.

