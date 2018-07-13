Listen Live Sports

Guns a hot issue for Democrats in Kansas governor’s race

July 13, 2018 4:41 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats running for Kansas governor are falling in line with the national gun-control movement stirring the party’s liberal base.

And they’re doing it even if it means disavowing a loosening of gun laws in recent years that had played well in their gun-friendly state.

The top three Democratic contenders ahead of the Aug. 7 primary agree that Kansas has gone too far in allowing concealed guns on college campuses and letting people carry concealed weapons without requiring a state permit or mandating training.

But one of them, state Sen. Laura Kelly, voted for those policies while representing a Republican-leaning district in the Topeka area. She and many Republican lawmakers did so even after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

She’s been on the defensive about such votes in recent forums.

