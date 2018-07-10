Listen Live Sports

Hawaii governor to veto expansion of state’s hotel tax

July 10, 2018 9:24 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige plans to veto legislation that would expand the state’s hotel tax.

Ige said Tuesday he would reject the bill, which would have applied the Transient Accommodations Tax on resort fees charged by hotels. The tax currently covers lodging at hotels and other short-term stays.

Ige says vague language in the bill could lead to the tax being applied to restaurants, spas and other businesses inside hotels. The governor last month announced he may veto the legislation.

The governor is allowing a bill establishing a standards board to certify county and state law enforcement to become law without his signature.

Ige says he supports the intent of the bill and recognizes the need for accountability and public confidence in law enforcement.

