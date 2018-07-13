Listen Live Sports

Hillary Clinton to teachers union conference: Keep up fight

July 13, 2018 6:09 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says teachers unions aren’t going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, and she’s urging educators to fight the Trump administration’s policies.

Clinton spoke Friday at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh, attended by more than 3,000 union members.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and U.S. senator, received the group’s Women’s Rights Award before addressing the crowd.

She denounced a Supreme Court decision that could undermine the financial footing of labor unions representing government workers.

She also praised teachers’ activism in protesting for school safety and for more school funding.

She tells teachers to “keep standing up for an America where each child is treated with dignity and given the chance to be all they can be.”

