Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House votes to repeal Obama-era tax on some medical devices

July 24, 2018 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to repeal a tax on some medical devices that has helped finance President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

Revoking the 2.3 percent tax has been a longtime goal for Republicans and some Democrats from states that are home to device manufacturers. Tuesday’s vote was 283-132.

Repeal proponents say the levy kills jobs and hurts manufacturers. Opponents and some outside analysts say its impact is trifling.

The tax doesn’t apply to items purchased by consumers like eyeglasses and hearing aids.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The levy had already been suspended through 2019. It’s estimated it would raise less than $20 billion over the coming decade — a tiny portion of the health law’s costs.

It has little chance of passing the Senate soon but could gain life after November’s midterm elections.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington