Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Human rights activist on trial in Chechnya on drug charges

July 19, 2018 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GROZNY, Russia (AP) — Police officers have testified against a human rights activist jailed in Chechnya on trial for drug charges, in a case seen by some as punishment for his work exposing abuses by Chechen officials.

Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, went on trial this week on charges of drug possession. He has been behind bars since his January arrest.

Three police officers testified Thursday in chaotic proceedings, all three often repeating the same phrases. Some 70 witnesses are scheduled to testify overall.

Titiev, who denies the charges, watched the proceedings calmly.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Western governments and international human rights groups have campaigned in his defense. Rights groups say framing people for drug crimes has been a tactic used by Chechen authorities to punish critics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington